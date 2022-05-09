Switch paring loss on report of takeover interest from DigitalBridge

May 09, 2022 3:46 PM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG), SWCHBAMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Data center corridor 3d rendering

Galina Shafran/iStock via Getty Images

  • Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) pared some losses after a report that DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) is also interested in a takeover of the data-center operator.
  • DigitalBridge (DBRG) is competing against a unit of Brookfield Asset Management for Switch (SWCH), according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. Any possible deal may be announced on Tuesday, when SWCH is expected to report Q1 results.
  • The DigitalBridge (DBRG) report comes after Bloomberg reported last Monday that Brookfield (BAM) was exploring a purchase of the data-center operator.
  • The news comes after Bloomberg originally reported in late March that Switch (SWCH) was exploring its options, including a potential sale. Switch may be worth between $7.5 billion and $8 billion or it could see as much as $10 billion in a sale, according to a TMT Finance item.
