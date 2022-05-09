Brookfield Renewable raised to Buy at TD after recent slump

May 09, 2022 3:48 PM ETBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Aerial view of solar panels in mountain

xijian/iStock via Getty Images

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $41 price target at TD Securities following the stock's 13% drop during the past month.

TD'S John Mould sees Brookfield Renewable as "well positioned to navigate near-term sector headwinds and benefit from long-term tailwinds for clean power and global decarbonization," and deserves a premium valuation based on several factors including "scale, broad investment opportunity set, consistent value accretive track record, [and] ability to act on large/complex transactions."

Although public markets for renewables remain volatile, Mould said Brookfield management noted private markets "continue to show a consistent, strong bid for the asset class [which] gives BEP both asset monetization options and a stable pipeline of transactions to evaluate."

Brookfield Renewable (BEP) recently reported Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $499M and FPO of $0.38/unit, roughly in line with consensus estimates.

