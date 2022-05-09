Why did Newell Brands rally today? Investors are playing defense

May 09, 2022 3:49 PM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) jumped 8.65% in late trading on Monday as investors took refuge from the market turbulence in the defensive stock.

Newell Brands' 4% dividend yield is also attracting attention from income investors. A strong earnings report from within the sector from Energizer may have also helped to boost sentiment with pricing power looking strong for companies selling consumer products.

Newell Brands (NWL) traded as high as $24.70 on the day vs. the 52-week range of $20.36 to $30.10.

