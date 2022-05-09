Atara Biotherapeutics falls 16% following Citi downgrade to neutral
May 09, 2022 3:55 PM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Citi has downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics to neutral from buy due to questions over the BLA filing of its T-cell immunotherapy tab-cel (tabelecleucel).
- The firm also cut its target price to $8 from $23 (~16% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz wrote that the U.S. FDA has formally asked the company to conduct an additional phase 3 trial with the commercial version of the drug, which will lead to a filing delay.
- Nochomovitz also addressed the progressive multiple sclerosis candidate ATA188, which is in phase 2. He said that given management is only expected to provide "qualitative feedback" during an expected interim analysis in July, he doesn't see the results moving the stock much.
