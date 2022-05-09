Why did Coinbase stock plunge today? Bitcoin swoons ahead of Q1 earnings
May 09, 2022 3:56 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is skidding down 20% in late Monday trading on the same day that bitcoin (BTC-USD) is threatening to fall below $30K.
- The weakness in the world's most popular cryptocurrency comes as Coinbase (COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange app, is set to release its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, May 10, after the market close.
- A market analyst at OANDA Asia Pacific said technical charts indicate bitcoin (BTC-USD) could drop to as low as $20K if risk sentiment continues to plummet.
- The crypto weakness echoes the risk aversion in broader stock markets, with Tech the third weakest of S&P 500 industry sectors, following Energy and Real Estate.
