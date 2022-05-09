Health Catalyst Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETHealth Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.11 (-83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $66.01M (+18.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HCAT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.