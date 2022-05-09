Cara Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.52 beats by $0.10, revenue of $4.79M beats by $2.53M
May 09, 2022 4:03 PM ETCara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cara Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:CARA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.52 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $4.79M (+146.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.53M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at March 31, 2022 totaled $209.6 million compared to $236.8 million at December 31, 2021.
- Cara expects that its current unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale marketable securities, including the $15 million regulatory milestone payment earned in April 2022 upon European Commission approval of Kapruvia, will be sufficient to fund its currently anticipated operating expenses and capital requirements into the first half of 2024, without giving effect to any potential milestone payments under existing collaborations or product revenue from the commercialization of KORSUVA injection.