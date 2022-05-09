Curaleaf GAAP EPS of -$0.03, revenue of $313M

  • Curaleaf press release (OTCPK:CURLF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.03.
  • Revenue of $313M(-2.2% Y/Y)
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $73 Million, up 16% YoY
  • Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, commented, "Our national footprint has always been a key advantage of our growth strategy, and despite a tough macro environment during the first quarter, Curaleaf continued to grow share in several important markets. We saw strong month-over-month growth beginning in March and heading into the second quarter, boosting confidence in our ability to hit full year revenue guidance of $1.4 billion - $1.5 billion. Given renewed optimism surrounding federal banking reform, a record breaking 4/20, the exciting launch last month of New Jersey adult-use sales, and the prospect of New York following suit, 2022 is shaping up to be another milestone year."
