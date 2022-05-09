Novavax GAAP EPS of $2.56 misses by $0.09, revenue of $703.97M misses by $141.23M
May 09, 2022 4:04 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Novavax press release (NASDAQ:NVAX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.56 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $703.97M (+57.4% Y/Y) misses by $141.23M.
- Shares -4.3%.
- Novavax (NVAX) continues to expect to achieve its FY2022 total revenue of between $4B and $5B vs. consensus of $4.49B.
- Total revenue reflects all sources, including product sales of Nuvaxovid by Novavax, grants revenue, royalties and other revenue.
- "Novavax has been successful in launching our protein-based COVID-19 vaccine worldwide and executing on our plans for ongoing label expansions for pediatrics and homologous and heterologous boosting. Reinforced by our first profitable quarter, with $704 million in revenue, we are continuing our robust commercial rollout." said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "Importantly, as new variants have emerged, we have progressed our strategy to be ready to address the dynamic environment and continue development beyond COVID-19 with our COVID-19-Influenza Combination vaccine candidate."