Ocular Therapeutix GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.03, revenue of $13.19M misses by $0.77M
May 09, 2022 4:05 PM ETOcular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ocular Therapeutix press release (NASDAQ:OCUL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $13.19M (+79.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.77M.
- Guiding DEXTENZA Annual Net Product Revenue for 2022 between $55 to $60 million, Representing Annual Growth of Approximately 26% to 38%.
- Topline Data from the U.S.-based Clinical Trial for OTX-TKI for the Treatment of Wet AMD Anticipated in the Third Quarter of 2022.
- 2022 Guidance: Total net product revenue in 2022 is expected to be in the range of $55 million to $60 million, representing growth of between 26% to 38% over 2021.
- The growth is anticipated to be almost entirely driven by sales of DEXTENZA for the treatment of post-surgical inflammation and pain.
- Based on current operating plans and related estimates of anticipated cash inflows from product sales, the Company believes that existing cash and cash equivalents, totaling $145.4 million as of March 31, 2022, are sufficient to enable the Company to fund planned operating expenses, debt service obligations and capital expenditure requirements through 2023.