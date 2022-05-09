RingCentral GAAP EPS of -$1.60 misses by $0.51, revenue of $468M beats by $9.63M
May 09, 2022 4:06 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)ARRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- RingCentral press release (NYSE:RNG): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.60 misses by $0.51.
- Revenue of $468M (+32.8% Y/Y) beats by $9.63M.
- Subscriptions revenue increased 35% year over year to $440 million.
- Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 35% year over year to $1.9 billion.
- Mid-market and Enterprise ARR increased 46% year over year to $1.2 billion.
- Full Year 2022 Guidance: Raising subscriptions revenue range to $1.882 to $1.898 billion, representing annual growth of 27% to 28%. This is up from our prior range of $1.870 to $1.890 billion and annual growth of 26% to 28%; Maintaining total revenue range of $1.990 to $2.015 billion. This represents annual growth of 25% to 26%; Raising GAAP operating margin range to (20.1%) to (19.0%). This is up from our prior range of (21.7%) to (20.3%); Raising non-GAAP EPS to $1.83 to $1.87 based on 96 to 97 million fully diluted shares. This is up from our prior range of $1.69 to $1.72 based on 96 to 97 million fully diluted shares.