RingCentral non-GAAP EPS $0.39 beats by $0.05, revenue of $468M beats by $9.63M

May 10, 2022 8:39 AM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
  • RingCentral press release (NYSE:RNG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS $0.39 beats by $0.05.
  • Q1 GAAP EPS was -$1.60.
  • Revenue of $468M (+32.8% Y/Y) beats by $9.63M.
  • Subscriptions revenue increased 35% year over year to $440 million.
  • Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 35% year over year to $1.9 billion.
  • Mid-market and Enterprise ARR increased 46% year over year to $1.2 billion.
  • Full Year 2022 Guidance: Raising subscriptions revenue range to $1.882 to $1.898 billion, representing annual growth of 27% to 28%. This is up from our prior range of $1.870 to $1.890 billion and annual growth of 26% to 28%; Maintaining total revenue range of $1.990 to $2.015 billion. This represents annual growth of 25% to 26%; Raising GAAP operating margin range to (20.1%) to (19.0%). This is up from our prior range of (21.7%) to (20.3%); Raising non-GAAP EPS to $1.83 to $1.87 (vs. consensus $1.71) based on 96 to 97 million fully diluted shares. This is up from our prior range of $1.69 to $1.72 based on 96 to 97 million fully diluted shares.

(Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the company beat analyst estimates on non-GAAP EPS.)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.