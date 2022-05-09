Simon Property FFO of $2.78 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.3B beats by $60M

May 09, 2022 4:07 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Simon Property press release (NYSE:SPG): Q1 FFO of $2.78 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.3B (+4.8% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 7.5% and portfolio NOI increased 8.8%, compared to the prior year period.
  • Occupancy was 93.3% at March 31, 2022, compared to 90.8% at March 31, 2021.
  • Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.14 at March 31, 2022.
  • Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.70 on May 9, 2022, for the second quarter of 2022. 
