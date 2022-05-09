IAC/InterActive posts Q1 GAAP EPS of -$2.72, revenue of $1.33B beats by $10M

May 09, 2022 4:07 PM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)ANGIBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • IAC/InterActive (IAC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$2.72 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.62.
  • Revenue of $1.33B (+69.1% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Q1 Dotdash Meredith pro forma revenue decreased 6% Y/Y to $500.5M.
  • Q1 Angi (ANGI) revenue increased 13% Y/Y to $436M.
  • "We are ahead of plan on the Meredith integration and are confident we’ll exceed $300M of Adjusted EBITDA there this year," IAC CEO Joey Levin said in an earnings shareholder letter.
  • "Dotdash Meredith, the recent combination of Dotdash and Meredith, will be our biggest cashflow contributor for the next several years," said Levin.
  • Levin also said the company will continue to evaluate all new opportunities against the potential to repurchase IAC's own shares.
    • The company had $1.9B in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of which IAC held $1.3B, Dotdash Meredith held $230M, and Angi held $391M.
  • Press release
  • Shares -9.3% in aftermarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.