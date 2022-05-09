IAC/InterActive posts Q1 GAAP EPS of -$2.72, revenue of $1.33B beats by $10M
May 09, 2022 4:07 PM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)ANGIBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- IAC/InterActive (IAC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$2.72 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.62.
- Revenue of $1.33B (+69.1% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Q1 Dotdash Meredith pro forma revenue decreased 6% Y/Y to $500.5M.
- Q1 Angi (ANGI) revenue increased 13% Y/Y to $436M.
- "We are ahead of plan on the Meredith integration and are confident we’ll exceed $300M of Adjusted EBITDA there this year," IAC CEO Joey Levin said in an earnings shareholder letter.
- "Dotdash Meredith, the recent combination of Dotdash and Meredith, will be our biggest cashflow contributor for the next several years," said Levin.
- Levin also said the company will continue to evaluate all new opportunities against the potential to repurchase IAC's own shares.
- The company had $1.9B in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of which IAC held $1.3B, Dotdash Meredith held $230M, and Angi held $391M.
- Press release
- Shares -9.3% in aftermarket trading.