Simon Property raises dividend by 3% to $1.70/share; authorizes $2B stock buyback plan
May 09, 2022 4:11 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) declares $1.70/share quarterly dividend, 3% increase from prior dividend of $1.65.
- Forward yield 6.18%
- Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 9; ex-div June 8.
- Simon's Board of Directors also authorized a new common stock repurchase program. Under the program, which will become effective on May 16, 2022, the company may purchase up to $2B of its common stock over the next 24 months as market conditions warrant.