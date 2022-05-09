Clover Health Net loss of $75.31M, revenue of $874.35M beats by $86.94M

May 09, 2022 4:09 PM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Clover Health press release (NASDAQ:CLOV): Q1 Net loss of $75.31M.
  • Revenue of $874.35M (+336.5% Y/Y) beats by $86.94M.
  • FY2021 Guidance: Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion. This includes projected Insurance revenue of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion and Non-Insurance revenue of $2.0 billion to $2.3 billion.
  • Insurance membership is expected to average 84,000 - 85,000, a growth rate of 26% - 27% as compared to the 2021 average. For the Non-Insurance program, the Company expects the average number of aligned beneficiaries to be 160,000 - 165,000, compared to an average of 62,125 in 2021.
  • Insurance MCR is expected to be in the range of 95% - 99%. This improvement versus 2021 is expected to be driven by a combination of expected operational efficiencies, increased risk scores, and slightly lower COVID-19 costs. Non-Insurance MCR is also expected to improve versus 2021 levels. Any significant developments related to COVID-19 and/or historical utilization trends could impact these expectations.
  • Adjusted Operating Expenses are expected to be between $330 million and $345 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue is expected to be 10% - 12% compared to 18% in 2021
  • Shares +4.15%.
