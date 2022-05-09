Upstart stock down 41% on guiding revenue below consensus despite Q1 earnings beat
May 09, 2022 4:10 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor54 Comments
- Upstart press release (NASDAQ:UPST): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $310.14M (+155.6% Y/Y) beats by $10.01M.
- Shares -41%.
- "Bank partners originated 465,537 loans, totaling $4.5B, across our platform in the first quarter, up 174% from the same quarter of the prior year. Conversion on rate requests was 21% in the first quarter of 2022, down from 22% in the same quarter of the prior year."
- Q2 Outlook: Revenue of $295M to $305M vs. consensus of $334.83M; Contribution Margin of approximately 45%; Net Income of ($4)M to $0M; Adjusted Net Income of $28M to $30M; Adjusted EBITDA of $32M to $34M; Basic Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 85M shares; Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 96.2M shares.
- FY2022 Outlook: Revenue of approximately $1.25B vs. consensus of $1.40B; Contribution Margin of approximately 48%; Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 15%.