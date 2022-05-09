Upstart stock down 41% on guiding revenue below consensus despite Q1 earnings beat

May 09, 2022 4:10 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor54 Comments
  • Upstart press release (NASDAQ:UPST): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $310.14M (+155.6% Y/Y) beats by $10.01M.
  • Shares -41%.
  • "Bank partners originated 465,537 loans, totaling $4.5B, across our platform in the first quarter, up 174% from the same quarter of the prior year. Conversion on rate requests was 21% in the first quarter of 2022, down from 22% in the same quarter of the prior year."
  • Q2 Outlook: Revenue of $295M to $305M vs. consensus of $334.83M; Contribution Margin of approximately 45%; Net Income of ($4)M to $0M; Adjusted Net Income of $28M to $30M; Adjusted EBITDA of $32M to $34M; Basic Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 85M shares; Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 96.2M shares.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Revenue of approximately $1.25B vs. consensus of $1.40B; Contribution Margin of approximately 48%; Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 15%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.