JFrog GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.12, revenue of $63.7M beats by $2.55M

May 09, 2022 4:11 PM ETJFrog Ltd. (FROG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • JFrog press release (NASDAQ:FROG): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $63.7M (+41.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.55M.
  • Shares +1%.
  • Second Quarter 2022 Outlook:
    • Revenue between $65.0 million and $66.0 million vs. $64.76M consensus
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($2.5) million and ($3.5) million
    • Non-GAAP net loss per share between ($0.03) and ($0.04) vs. -$0.01 consensus, assuming approximately 99 million weighted average shares outstanding
    • Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook:
      • Revenue between $276.5 million to $278.5 million vs. $273.22M consensus
      • Non-GAAP operating income between ($1.0) million and $1.0 million
      • Non-GAAP net income per share between ($0.01) and $0.01 vs. $0.00 consensus assuming approximately 107 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.