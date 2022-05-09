JFrog GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.12, revenue of $63.7M beats by $2.55M
May 09, 2022 4:11 PM ETJFrog Ltd. (FROG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- JFrog press release (NASDAQ:FROG): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $63.7M (+41.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.55M.
- Shares +1%.
- Second Quarter 2022 Outlook:
- Revenue between $65.0 million and $66.0 million vs. $64.76M consensus
- Non-GAAP operating loss between ($2.5) million and ($3.5) million
- Non-GAAP net loss per share between ($0.03) and ($0.04) vs. -$0.01 consensus, assuming approximately 99 million weighted average shares outstanding
- Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook:
- Revenue between $276.5 million to $278.5 million vs. $273.22M consensus
- Non-GAAP operating income between ($1.0) million and $1.0 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share between ($0.01) and $0.01 vs. $0.00 consensus assuming approximately 107 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding