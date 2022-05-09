3D Systems Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.06, revenue of $133M beats by $0.33M

May 09, 2022 4:11 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • 3D Systems press release (NYSE:DDD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $133M (-9.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.33M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.4% reflects continued investments in growth areas of our business and product portfolio, combined with seasonally lower revenue.
  • Cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet of $745.6 million position the company for continued investments in 2022
  • Narrowing FY Guidance: The company now expects revenue to be within a range of $580 million and $625 million. The company expects non-GAAP gross margins to be between 40% to 43%;non-GAAP operating expenses to be between $235 million and $250 million.
