GoodRx Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.02, revenue of $203.33M beats by $2.72M
May 09, 2022 4:13 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- GoodRx Holdings press release (NASDAQ:GDRX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $203.33M (+26.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.72M.
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 31.8%, unchanged from the comparable period.
- Guidance: Revenue to be about $190 million, Adjusted EBITDA to be impacted roughly dollar for dollar by the revenue shortfall as we have historically been an extremely high margin company and we do not plan to significantly alter our level of sales and marketing investment due to this grocer issue.
- Shares -6.51%.