Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares plunged more than 20% on Monday after the data analytics software company posted mixed first-quarter results and said revenue for the second quarter would come in well below estimates, prompting investors to worry about a slowdown in growth.

For the second quarter, Palantir (PLTR) said it expects $470 million in sales, compared to estimates of $483.76 million. The company caveated that figure, noting that "there is a wide range of potential upside to our guidance, including those driven by our role in responding to developing geopolitical events."

Palantir (PLTR) shares fell more than 21% to close at $7.46. Year-to-date, Palantir (PLTR) has fallen nearly 60%.

More than 167 million shares of Palantir (PLTR) changed hands, compared to the average daily volume of just under 48 million.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White lowered his price target to $16 from $20, following the results.

"In our view, Palantir is well positioned to benefit from strong secular trends around digital transformation, Big Data, the cloud, and artificial intelligence; however, this earnings season has proven unforgiving for tech companies," White wrote in a note to clients.

For the first quarter ending March 31, Palantir (PLTR) earned an adjusted $0.02 per share on $446 million in revenue, up 30.8% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting the company to earn an adjusted $0.04 per share on $443.51 million in revenue.

During the period, Palantir (PLTR) said it grew commercial revenue 54% year-over-year, including 136% growth in the U.S.

Palantir (PLTR), which has primarily worked with the U.S. government, said it grew its customer count 86% year-over-year as it expands its business.

Earlier this month, Palantir (PLTR) was chosen for a 5-year contract with the Department of Health and Human Services, worth some $90 million.

Last month, investment firm Piper Sandler raised its price target on Palantir (PLTR), noting it should see "rapid growth" in its U.S. government business.