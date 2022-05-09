Blink Charging Co. rallies after earnings, confident outlook

May 09, 2022 4:14 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stock Chart Display Finance and Economy Concepts

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) reported revenue jumped 339% in Q1 to $9.8M

The electric vehicle battery charging specialist said 3,174 charging stations were contracted or sold during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was a loss of $12.4M compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.5M a year ago.

Looking ahead BLNK said it has recently expanded product offerings to include next-generation charging technology across the entire EV ecosystem including home, fleet, multifamily, retail, and federal highway infrastructure. The company sees itself as positioned as a technology innovator at the forefront of the EV charging industry.

Shares of Blink Charging (BLNK) rallied 6.56% in the after-hours session on Monday after falling 13.47% during the regular session.

