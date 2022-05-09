Geron GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.01, revenue of $0.12M beats by $0.02M
May 09, 2022 4:14 PM ETGeron Corporation (GERN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Geron press release (NASDAQ:GERN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $0.12M (-14.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.02M.
- Under current planning assumptions, the Company projects its existing capital resources, including the net proceeds from the public offering completed in April 2022, and projected future proceeds of up to $124.3M from the exercise of currently outstanding warrants will be sufficient to fund Geron’s projected level of operations, which includes preparatory activities for potential U.S. commercial launch of imetelstat in lower risk MDS, until the end of 2023.
- The company continues to expect non-GAAP total operating expenses for FY2022 in the range of approximately $140M to $150M.