PubMatic Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.04, revenue of $54.55M beats by $0.08M
May 09, 2022
- PubMatic press release (NASDAQ:PUBM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $54.55M (+25.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.08M.
- For 2Q22, the company is expect revenue to grow 20% to 25% Y/Y in the range of $60M to $62M vs. consensus of $61.61M; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $18M to $20M, representing approximately a 31% margin at the midpoint.
- For FY2022, based on anticipated supply path optimization activity, CTV growth and political spend in the second half, the company is maintaining prior guidance. Revenue to be in the range of $282M to $286Mn, representing Y/Y growth of 25% at the midpoint vs. consensus of $284.57M; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $101M to $106M, or 36% to 37% margin.