Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) boosted its 2022 FFO guidance range, increased its dividend and adopted a new $2B stock buyback program after Q1 earnings exceed the Wall Street consensus as rents rise from the previous quarter.

"Leasing momentum, retailer sales and cash flow all accelerated. Given our accomplishments this quarter and our current view for the remainder of 2022, today we raised our quarterly dividend and are increasing our full-year 2022 guidance," said Chairman, President and CEO David Simon.

The mall owner now expects 2022 FFO per share of $11.60-$11.75 vs. prior guidance of $11.50-$11.70; consensus estimate is $11.72.

Q1 FFO per share of $2.78, topping the average analyst estimate of $2.74, compares with $3.09 in Q4 2021 and $2.48 in the year-ago quarter.

Occupancy at U.S. malls and premium outlets was 93.3% at March 31, 2022 vs. 93.4% at Dec. 31, 2021.

Base minimum rent per square foot of $54.14 at March 31, 2021 vs. $53.91 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Domestic and international net operating income, combined, rose 7.5% Y/Y vs. +22.4% in Q4.

Q1 revenue of $1.30B, easily beating the $1.24B consensus, slipped from $1.33B in Q4 and rose from $1.15B in Q1 2021.

Q1 total operating expenses of $675.5M vs. $734.6M in the prior quarter and $635.3M in the year-ago quarter. Property operating expenses of $103.6M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $108M, fell from $124.5M in Q4 2021 and increased from $86.6M Q1 2021.

Simon Property's (SPG) board increased its quarterly dividend to $1.70 per share from its previous $1.65 dividend. It also said the company may buy back up to $2B of its common stock over the next 24 months as market conditions warrant.

SPG stock is rising 0.2% in Monday after-hours trading.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

