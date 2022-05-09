Microchip Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.84B beats by $20M

May 09, 2022 4:22 PM ETMicrochip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Microchip Technology press release (NASDAQ:MCHP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $1.84B (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 66.6%
  • Adjusted operating income of $824.9M
  • Shares +2%.
  • Q1 2023 Guidance: Net Sales between $1.918 to $1.992 billion vs. consensus of $1.86B; Non-GAAP gross margin of 66.8% to 67.2%; GAAP EPS between $0.85 to $0.86; and Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.50 vs. consensus of $1.28.
  • "At the mid-point of our guidance for the June quarter, net sales will be 24.6% higher than the year ago quarter," company statement.
