Microchip Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.84B beats by $20M
May 09, 2022 4:22 PM ETMicrochip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Microchip Technology press release (NASDAQ:MCHP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $1.84B (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 66.6%
- Adjusted operating income of $824.9M
- Shares +2%.
- Q1 2023 Guidance: Net Sales between $1.918 to $1.992 billion vs. consensus of $1.86B; Non-GAAP gross margin of 66.8% to 67.2%; GAAP EPS between $0.85 to $0.86; and Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.50 vs. consensus of $1.28.
- "At the mid-point of our guidance for the June quarter, net sales will be 24.6% higher than the year ago quarter," company statement.