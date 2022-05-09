Cvent Holding GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.01, revenue of $137.4M beats by $4.18M
May 09, 2022 4:24 PM ETCvent Holding Corp. (CVT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cvent Holding press release (NASDAQ:CVT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $137.4M (+17.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.18M.
-
Second Quarter 2022
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $153.2 million to $154.2 million vs. $151.3M consensus, representing 25.1% year-over-year growth at the mid-point.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $15.1 million to $16.1 million, or 10.1% of revenue at the mid-point.
Full Year 2022
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $621.4 million to $626.9 million vs. $623.68M consensus, representing 20.3% year-over-year growth at the mid-point and a $1.5 million increase to the mid-point of our previously provided guidance.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $102.5 million to $107.8 million, or 16.9% of revenue at the mid- point.