May 09, 2022

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) - on its way to an acquisition by Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) - fell short of bookings expectations in its first-quarter earnings despite pointing to some advertising success.

Bookings fell to $695 million from $720 million a year ago, falling short of consensus for $730.1 million. And as-reported net income worsened slightly, to -$25 million from a year-ago -$23 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, though, grew to $144 million from $123 million.

The company also achieved record Q1 advertising revenue and bookings led by the hyper-casual portfolio.

"Through continued execution across all aspects of our multi-year growth strategy including live services, new game development and investments in our advertising platform, new markets and technologies, we are strengthening our position as a leading mobile-first, free-to-play live services company," says CEO Frank Gibeau.

Average mobile daily active users ticked up 3% to 40 million, and average mobile monthly active users grew 27%, to 209 million. Mobile average bookings per DAU dropped 6%, to $0.19.

Operating cash showed an outflow of $203 million, vs. a year-ago outflow of $164 million. It notes it completed the final earn-out payments tied to the acquisitions of Small Giant Games and Rollic, a total of $265 million.

There's no conference call or guidance due to the pending acquisition.

