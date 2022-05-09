National CineMedia Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 misses by $0.03, revenue of $35.9M beats by $2.45M
- National CineMedia press release (NASDAQ:NCMI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $35.9M (vs. $5.4M last year) beats by $2.45M.
- Adjusted OIBDA improved to negative $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 from negative $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2021
- "All of the theaters within our network are open and an increasing number of major motion pictures have been released during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, resulting in the highest attendance numbers within our network since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic."
- Expects to earn revenue of $63M-$70M and Adjusted OIBDA of $12.5M-$18.5M for Q2 2022.