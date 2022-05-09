LivePerson GAAP EPS of -$0.86 beats by $0.04, revenue of $130.2M beats by $4.6M
May 09, 2022 4:26 PM ETLivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- LivePerson press release (NASDAQ:LPSN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.86 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $130.2M (+20.7% Y/Y) beats by $4.6M.
- Q2 revenue guidance of $132.5M to $135.5M, or 11.0% to 13.0% growth Y/Y vs. consensus of $137.13M; Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $(9.5)M to $(5.5)M or a (7.2)% to (4.1)% adjusted EBITDA margin.
- The company is reaffirming FY2022 revenue guidance range of $544.8M to $563.3M, or 16.0% to 20.0% growth Y/Y vs. consensus of $554.19M.
- The company is raising its FY2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $1M to $10M, or a 0.0% to 2.0% adjusted EBITDA margin, up from prior guidance of $(20.0)M to $0.0M, or a (3.7)% to 0.0% adjusted EBITDA margin.
- "Our first quarter results demonstrate progress on our strategy to accelerate profitable growth. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA both exceeded the top end of our guidance, as we began to optimize our cost structure and go-to-market strategy, including realizing post-acquisition cost and revenue synergies. With such strong execution, we are improving our full year 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and gross profit margin, and we expect to see positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022," added CFO John Collins.