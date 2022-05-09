KKR expands industrial real estate investment strategy

May 09, 2022 4:27 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) said Monday it expanded its industrial real estate investment strategy in the U.S. to include ground-up development of class A industrial logistics properties.
  • Alpha Industrial Properties, KKR's U.S. industrial real estate platform, started development at 4 sites. Another 4 sites are in pre-development.
  • The 8 projects are expected to deliver 1.8M sq. ft. of industrial space serving the Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and Orlando markets.
  • Funding for the projects will be provided by KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III.
  • Square Mile Capital and BMO Harris Bank have provided a $200M construction facility to finance KKR's investments in industrial developments.
  • "The addition of ground-up development capabilities enhance our ability to assemble diversified portfolios of industrial real estate and increase our presence in growth markets where we believe supply-demand fundamentals remain dynamic," said Ben Brudney, director in the real estate group at KKR overseeing its industrial investments in the U.S.
