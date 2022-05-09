Alico Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.05, revenue of $49.64M misses by $1.76M
May 09, 2022 4:30 PM ETAlico, Inc. (ALCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Alico press release (NASDAQ:ALCO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $49.64M (-10.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.76M.
The Company is reiterating its previously updated guidance for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 as follows:
- The Company is projecting fiscal year 2022 net income to be between $35.6 million and $38.9 million.
- The Company is projecting for fiscal year 2022 adjusted net income (loss) (after adjusting out for expected non-recurring items, such as the real estate sales) to be between $(4.1) million and $(2.3) million.
- The Company is projecting fiscal year 2022 EBITDA to be between $59.0 million and $64.2 million.
- The Company is projecting for fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA (after adjusting out for expected non-recurring items, such as the real estate sales) to be between $13.0 million and $16.0 million.