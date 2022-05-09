Alico Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.05, revenue of $49.64M misses by $1.76M

May 09, 2022 4:30 PM ETAlico, Inc. (ALCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Alico press release (NASDAQ:ALCO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $49.64M (-10.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.76M.

  • The Company is reiterating its previously updated guidance for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 as follows:

    • The Company is projecting fiscal year 2022 net income to be between $35.6 million and $38.9 million.
    • The Company is projecting for fiscal year 2022 adjusted net income (loss) (after adjusting out for expected non-recurring items, such as the real estate sales) to be between $(4.1) million and $(2.3) million.
    • The Company is projecting fiscal year 2022 EBITDA to be between $59.0 million and $64.2 million.
    • The Company is projecting for fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA (after adjusting out for expected non-recurring items, such as the real estate sales) to be between $13.0 million and $16.0 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.