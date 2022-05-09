Broadmark Realty Q1 earnings miss on lower fee income, higher expenses

May 09, 2022 4:31 PM ETBroadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments

Construction Workers Working On Wooden Roof Of House.

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

  • Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Q1 earnings fell short of the average analyst estimates as interest income fell and expenses grew faster than revenues.
  • Shares of BRMK are off 2.1% in Monday afterhours trading.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.17 missed the consensus of $0.19 and fell from $0.19 in the year-ago period. Likewise, revenues of $29.9M at March 31 missed the estimate of $32.11M but ticked up from $29.5M in Q1 a year ago.
  • The mortgage REITs' expenses of over $10M gained from $6.4M in Q1 2021.
  • Fee income of $5.8M at the end of March drifted down from $7.5M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Interest income of $24.11M in Q1 increased from $22.02M in Q1 of last year.
  • Furthermore, "we are pursuing prudent, high-yield investments in the smaller- to middle-market space that we expect will generate strong returns for our shareholders as we move ahead," said CEO Brian Ward.
  • Conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • In April, Broadmark Realty declared a monthly dividend of $0.07 per share.
