Aptose Biosciences GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.02
May 09, 2022 4:33 PM ETAptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aptose Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:APTO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.02.
- "We expect our research and development expenses to be higher for the foreseeable future as we continue to advance HM43239 and luxeptinib into larger clinical trials."
- "We expect that our general and administrative expenses will increase for the foreseeable future as we incur additional costs to support the expansion of our pipeline of activities. We also expect our intellectual property related legal expenses to increase as our intellectual property portfolio expands."