DHT Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.03, revenue of $38.7M misses by $2.83M
May 09, 2022 4:33 PM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- DHT Holdings press release (NYSE:DHT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.03.
- Adjusted Net Revenue of $38.7M (-45.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.83M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.4 million.
- The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share.
- Outlook: "Thus far in the second quarter of 2022, 69% of the available VLCC days have been booked at an average rate of $24,800 per day on a discharge-to-discharge basis (not including any potential profit splits on time charters)," company statement.