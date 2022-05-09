Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) said Monday that normal mining operations have resumed at its Cerro Los Gatos mine in Mexico with the reinstatement of the explosive and blasting permit.

Despite the suspension which began April 27, Gatos (GATO) expects metal production at the mine will "stay close to plan with continued high-grade ores expected in Q2 2022 which will help offset the lower amounts of material processed in the current quarter."

Gatos (GATO) said a record 2.4M oz of silver contained in concentrate were produced in Q1, 58% higher than in the year-earlier quarter, primarily due to significantly higher silver grades, higher plant throughput and improved recoveries.

The company said it continues to work on advancing a new life‐of‐mine plan and updating its mineral resources and mineral reserves, with a corresponding technical report expected to be produced during H2 2022.

Gatos Silver (GATO) warned of a potential reduction of the metal content of the mineral reserve at Cerro Los Gatos in the 30%-50% range, Gold Panda writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.