Otonomy GAAP EPS of -$0.20

May 09, 2022 4:34 PM ETOtonomy, Inc. (OTIC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Otonomy press release (NASDAQ:OTIC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.20.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $62.9 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $77.4 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: Otonomy expects that GAAP operating expenses will be in the range of $52-$54 million, and that non-GAAP operating expenses will be in the range of $42-$44 million.
  • Cash Runway Guidance: Otonomy expects that its current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund company operations into the second half of 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.