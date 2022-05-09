Otonomy GAAP EPS of -$0.20
May 09, 2022 4:34 PM ETOtonomy, Inc. (OTIC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Otonomy press release (NASDAQ:OTIC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.20.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $62.9 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $77.4 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Outlook: Otonomy expects that GAAP operating expenses will be in the range of $52-$54 million, and that non-GAAP operating expenses will be in the range of $42-$44 million.
- Cash Runway Guidance: Otonomy expects that its current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund company operations into the second half of 2023.