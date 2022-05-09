Veeco Instruments Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.03, revenue of $156.4M beats by $1.45M
May 09, 2022 4:35 PM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Veeco Instruments press release (NASDAQ:VECO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $156.4M (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.45M.
- “While facing industry-wide cost increases and supply chain disruptions related to inbound material lead times, logistics and labor, the Veeco United team is working diligently to meet our customers’ increasing demands. Looking at the full year, we are on pace to deliver on our 2022 revenue target.”
- Q2 Outlook: Revenue is expected in the range of $150M to $170M vs. consensus of $161.57M; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.22 to $0.34 vs. consensus of $0.38.