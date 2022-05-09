Upstart Q2, year guidance disappoints, sending shares down 42%

May 09, 2022 4:35 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Online banking internet e-banking button fintech

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock is plummeting 42% in Monday after-hours trading after its guidance for Q2 and full-year 2022 trailed consensus estimates.

Q2 revenue guidance of $295M-$305M is lower than the consensus of $334.8M; expects Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $32M-$34M vs. $59.2M Visible Alpha consensus, and Q2 adjusted net income of $28M-$30M indicates a decline from $32.7M reported in Q1 2021.

The provider of an AI-driven lending platform also expects a contribution margin of 45% vs. Visible Alpha consensus of 45.33%.

For the full year, Upstart (UPST) expects revenue of ~$1.25B, short of the $1.40B consensus; the company also expects 2022 contribution margin of ~48% and adjusted EBITDA margin ~15% vs. 20% reported in Q1.

"While this year is shaping up to be a challenging one for the economy, we know the drill and are confident that we can navigate whatever 2022 and beyond might hold," said Upstart (UPST) co-founder and CEO Dave Girouard.

Q1 revenue of $310M topped the consensus estimate of $300M, and rose from $305M in Q4 and $121.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $62.6M compared with $56.4M Visible Alpha consensus and $91M in Q4 2021.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.61, topping the $0.53 consensus, fell from $0.87 in Q4 2021 and increased from $0.22 in Q1 2021.

During the quarter, Upstart's (UPST) bank partners originated 465,537 loans, totaling $4.5B across its platform. That compares with 495,205 loans originated in Q4 2021 totaling $4.1B across its platform.

Conversion on rate requests was 21% vs. 24% in Q4.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Earlier, Upstart stock down 41% on guiding revenue below consensus despite Q1 earnings beat

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.