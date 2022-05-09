Novavax down 10% after hours on Q1 top and bottom line misses

May 09, 2022

Quarterly results

  • Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) Q1 2022 quarterly results included a first for the company: Net income of ~$203M marked its first profitable quarter.
  • However, that achievement was tempered by top and bottom line results that missed.
  • Shares are down 10% in after-hours trading.
  • The $203.4M net income ($2.66/$2.56 basic/diluted EPS) compares to a $222.7M (-$3.05 basic and diluted EPS) loss in the year-ago period.
  • Novavax (NVAX) also had revenue of ~$585.6M. It didn't record any revenue in Q1 2021 as the company had yet to receive authorizations in several countries for its COVID-19.
  • Total expenses declined ~25% year over year to ~$494.7M.
  • The company reaffirmed its full-year 2022 total revenue of between $4B and $5B.
  • A panel of U.S. FDA advisors is set to discuss an authorization request for Novavax's (NVAX) COVID vaccine on June 7.
