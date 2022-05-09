Allegro MicroSystems CEO Ravi Vig to retire
May 09, 2022 4:37 PM ETAllegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ravi Vig, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM), will retire effective June 13, 2022.
- Vig will also step down as a member of the board of directors, but will continue in an advisory role for the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.
- Vineet Nargolwala, a seasoned technology executive, has been tapped as the new President and CEO and a member of the board of directors, effective June 13, 2022. Most recently, Nargolwala served as EVP of Sensing Solutions at industrial technology company, Sensata Technologies (ST).