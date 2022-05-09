Lemonade GAAP EPS of -$1.21 beats by $0.23, revenue of $44.3M beats by $1.05M

May 09, 2022 4:37 PM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Lemonade press release (NYSE:LMND): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.21 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $44.3M (+88.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.05M.
  • Shares +4.8%.
  • Second Quarter 2022
  • In force premium at June 30 of $445 - $450 million
  • Gross earned premium of $103 - $105 million
  • Revenue of $46 - $48 million vs. $51.35M consensus
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($70) - ($65) million
  • Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $15 million
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $4 million Full Year 2022
  • For the full year 2022, please note that we expect the Metromile transaction will close during Q2, and that our total annual IFP will grow more than 70% during 2022. The guidance below, however, excludes the expected impact of the closing of the Metromile acquisition:
  • In force premium at December 31 of $535 - $545 million
  • Gross earned premium of $426 - $430 million
  • Revenue of $205 - $208 million vs. $217.32M consensus
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($280) - ($265) million
  • Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $60 million
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $14 million
