XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is recouping some of Monday’s losses after a solid earnings print after hours

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based freight transportation company reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.25, which was $0.32 above analyst estimates, and revenue of $3.47 billion that bested expectations by $250 million. The revenue and net income figures were both noted as company records.

“We’re executing on multiple avenues for value creation — the spin-off of our tech-enabled brokered services platform, the sale or listing of our European business, our continued deleveraging, and company-specific initiatives for the ongoing transformation of our North American LTL business,” CEO Brad Jacobs said. “We continue to expect our adjusted operating ratio to inflect to year-over-year improvement later this quarter, with an improvement of more than 100 basis points for the full year. We plan to drive hundreds of additional basis points of improvement in the coming years.”

Toward that end, Jacobs indicated the affirmation of targeted operating ratio improvements for 2022 while raising EBITDA estimates for the full year.

“Following our eighth straight beat on adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, our April results accelerated both sequentially and year-over year in many of our key metrics,” he stated. “We raised our full-year financial outlook by more than the beat to reflect our momentum.”

Elsewhere, the company reported that net debt leverage was reduced to 2.0x in the first quarter from 2.7x at year-end 2021.

Shares gained 2.22% shortly after the print hit newswires. That gain builds back from an over 5% loss on Monday.

Read more on the highlights of the quarter.