National Health Investors GAAP EPS of $0.18, revenue of $71.33M

  • National Health Investors press release (NYSE:NHI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.18.
  • Revenue of $71.33M (-11.8% Y/Y).
  • Normalized FFO per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $1.10, compared to $1.24 during the same period in the prior year.
  • Normalized FAD for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $52.7 million, compared to $59.6 million, during the same period in the prior year.

  • Guidance NAREIT FFO per diluted common share in a range of $4.32 - $4.42; Normalized FFO per diluted common share in a range of $4.38 - $4.48; Funds Available for Distribution in a range of $201.8 million - $206.4 million

