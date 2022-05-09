on what we can control in this challenging macro environment, and believe we are well positioned to drive sustainable double-digit organic written premium growth," added Mr. Hagerty. "We will continue to provide our members with a wealth of new offerings that will attract and retain car lovers, which enables us to further monetize our substantial addressable market as our members expand their use of fee-based Hagerty products and services. While 2022 will be a year of investment for Hagerty, as we have noted previously, we are excited about the long-term value that will be derived from these opportunities. We also are excited about our partnership with State Farm (

), which is on track to launch before the end of 2022."