Federal Agricultural Mortgage Non-GAAP EPS of $2.37 misses by $0.22, revenue of $62.91M misses by $1.1M
May 09, 2022 4:48 PM ETFederal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage press release (NYSE:AGM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.37 misses by $0.22.
- Revenue of $62.91M (+7.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.1M.
- Farmer Mac's outstanding business volume was $24.2B as of March 31, 2022, a net increase of $0.6B from December 31, 2021 after taking into account all new business, maturities, sales, and paydowns on existing assets.
- CEO comment: "We are carefully monitoring the challenging environment for many farmers and ranchers who are managing unprecedented increases in input costs and high volatility in agricultural commodity prices. Despite the related geopolitical challenges, which are having significant impacts across various parts of the economy and certain credit markets, we are well positioned to fulfill our mission, and feel confident about our ability to navigate the current environment and continue to pursue growth opportunities."