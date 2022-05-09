Dover to buy Malema Engineering in $225M deal

May 09, 2022 4:42 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Dover (NYSE:DOV) agrees to acquire flow measurement device maker Malema Engineering for $225M in cash plus as much as $50M contingent upon on the achievement of certain financial objectives.

Florida-based Malema is a designer and manufacturer of high-precision, mission-critical flow-measurement and control instruments serving customers in the biopharmaceutical, semiconductor and industrial sectors; the company expects to generate $40M-$45M in revenue during FY 2022.

"Malema represents a strategic and highly-complementary flow-control and sensing technology and further strengthens our sensor portfolio with new proprietary technology," Dover said.

Dover (DOV) shares sank to a 52-week low in Monday's trading; the company recently reported Q1 net income fell from the year-earlier quarter.

