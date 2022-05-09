The Eastern Company Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46, revenue of $69.01M
May 09, 2022 4:50 PM ETThe Eastern Company (EML)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Eastern Company press release (NASDAQ:EML): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46.
- Revenue of $69.01M (+11.7% Y/Y).
- "ACT Research, a commercial vehicle and transportation markets research firm, estimates that Class-8 truck builds will reach 220,000 in 2022, an increase of 12% over 2021, and projects that 265,000 new Class-8 trucks will be built in 2023. Moreover, the increase in new automotive product launches, including several electric vehicle launches, drove an approximately 16% increase in sales of returnable transport packaging products in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. We expect demand for returnable transport packaging to continue to increase throughout the remainder of this year and beyond, as the number of planned new vehicle launches grows to 53 in 2023 and 63 in 2024, according to BofA Global Research."