UFP Industries acquires Iowa plastic recycler for $17M

May 09, 2022 4:54 PM ETUFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) affiliate Deckorators has acquired Tipton, Iowa-based Cedar Poly for $17M.
  • The purchase price includes performance-linked incentive payments of up to $1.5M over three years.
  • Founded in 2007, Cedar Pol is a full-service recycler of high-density and low-density polyethylene flakes and pellets used in various products. It generated sales of ~$17.3M in 2021.
  • The business will operate under UFP’s Deckorators business unit. . The company’s management team, including vice presidents Scott and Jeremy Rogers, will continue in management roles.
 
