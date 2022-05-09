Lemonade Q1 earnings beat as premium per customer rises

Lemonade (LMND) stock is rising 2.3% in Monday after-hours trading after Q1 earnings beat as its premium per customer improved and its customer count rose both Y/Y and Q/Q. Revenue guidance for Q2 and the full-year both trail the average analyst estimates.

The company said early results are encouraging for the two markets — Illinois and Tennessee — in which all of its products are available. "After only one complete quarter, we saw 40% higher bundle rates in Illinois versus the rest of the Lemonade market in the U.S.," the company said in its letter to shareholders.

The insurance app company expects Q2 revenue of $46M-$48M vs. consensus of $51.4M; in-force premium at June 30 at $445M-$450M; and gross earned premium of $103M-$105M.

For the year, Lemonade's (LMND) guidance excludes the expected impact of its acquisition of Metromile, due to close in Q2 2022. The company said it expects 2022 revenue of $205M-$208M (consensus estimate is $217M), adjusted EBITDA loss of $265M-$280M, and gross earned premium of $426M-$430M.

Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.21, better than the -$1.44 consensus estimate; compares with -$1.14 in Q4 2021 and -$0.81 in Q1 2021.

Q1 premium per customer of $279 vs. $266 in the prior quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss of $57.4M widened from a loss of $51.2M in Q4 and a loss of $41.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $44.3M vs. $43.3M consensus, $41.0M in the prior quarter and $23.5M in the year-ago quarter.

In-force premium, on an annualized basis, increased by 66% Y/Y to $419M; customer count rose 37% Y/Y to 1.50M and increased from 1.42M at Q1 end. Premium per customer of $279 increased by 22% Y/Y. .

Q1 sales and marketing expense rose to $38.3M from $37.2M in Q4 and $29.1M in Q1 2021; technology development expense increased to $16.9M from $16.4M in Q4 and from $7.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss ratio of 89% improved from 98% in Q4 and from 120% in Q1 2021.

Conference call on May 10 at 8:00 AM ET.

